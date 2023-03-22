SCSD No. 2 Honors Former GRHS Wrestler for Coaching Success

GREEN RIVER — Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) wrestling coach Art Castillo was honored during Tuesday night’s Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 school board meeting for his team’s national championship win earlier this month.

“We’re all one community, Green River and Rock Springs, as far as I’m concerned. The three coaches on this team, Bill Hodges, Rick Yoak, and Art Castillo, cut their teeth in the Green River High School wrestling room,” Chairman Steve Core said.

Hodges was a state champion wrestler in the 80s, Yoak was a state champion in the late 80s and early 90s, and Castillo was a state champion in the mid 90s. Now, Castillo has been head coach of the WWCC wrestling program for over 14 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It all started right here, with great coaches, great teachers. There’s one right there, Coach Wilson. Great mentors that started this whole thing for me. It was really rewarding to bring it back to Sweetwater County,” Castillo said of the national title.

Western has been vying for the top spot at nationals for over a decade, and Castillo said securing the win was not exactly a surprise.

“I can’t say I was surprised. That was part of the plan 14 years ago, it’s the plan every year. We’ve come close many times but ultimately we’re judged by one tournament in March and we finally did it,” he said.

He said that the win acts as a symbol of what hard work can accomplish for all the kids throughout Sweetwater County.

“I think it goes to show all the young boys and girls in this community that they can get it done right here, and dream big, surround yourself with good people, and have a vision and never quit,” Castillo said.

Trustee Tom Wilson, former coach and teacher of Castillo’s, expressed how proud he and the community is of Castillo and the entire Western wrestling team.

“I can’t tell you how proud we are of you, and your coaching staff and your kids,” Wilson said. “What a great accomplishment, proud of ya.”

Green River Students Recognized

Several students and student-athletes were recognized Tuesday night for their accomplishments in various activities this past winter.

Boys Swimming and Diving

GRHS head swim coach Colleen Seiloff introduced her All-Conference and All-State swimmers and divers from this past season.

“The majority of my kids were seniors and sophomores this year so we were very experienced and very young,” Seiloff said.

She said that 16 of the 21 athletes on the team made it to state this year.

“This is an awesome group, I’m so excited for them and everything they’ve done. They’re well-deserving because they are very hard workers,” Seiloff said.

The All-Conference swimmers and divers who were recognized at the meeting includes Kyle Kight, Zeke Reading, and Keegan Gailey. Receiving All-Conference and All-State honors were Ryan Fischer, Braxton Cordova, and Brady Young.

Assistant coach Rick Barker also received Assistant Coach of the Year for both the conference and for 3A state, in which he gave the credit to the athletes.

Indoor Track

GRHS head indoor track coach recognized two All-State track athletes Lilly Allison and Dillon Davis, both throwers. Allison took second in the shot put, and she recorded the furthest distance since the school record holder.

Davis also placed second in shot put and set the school record for the indoor weight throw. Hanson explained that the weight throw is not recognized as an event in Wyoming but it is in Utah.

Wrestling

GRHS head wrestling coach Josh Wisniewski was introduced to the school board as the 3A West Conference Coach of the Year. SCSD No. 2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said that during the six years that Wisniewski has been coaching at GRHS, the team has placed first at conference three times and second at conference three times.

“Those coach of the year awards are nice but, like Mr. Barker said earlier, it’s the kids who earn those awards for you,” Wisniewski said.

The Wolves wrestling team took home the 3A state championship title this year, and Wisniewski noted that winning a championship takes the entire team.

Everybody who’s been in a wrestling room knows, it takes a whole team to win a championship, even the guys who don’t participate at state or regionals. ~ GRHS Head Wrestling Coach Josh Wisniewski

Wrestlers who earned All-Conference and All-State this year and were recognized by the school board include: Lucas Todd (regional and state champion), Axel Mackinnon (regional champion, state runner up), Kale Kenezovich (regional and state champion), Ryker Mele (regional champion, state runner up), Conner Todd (regional and state runner up), and Tommy Dalton (regional and state champion).

“These young men represented our school well with all their great accomplishments they’ve earned on the mat, but what I’m most proud of is just the character that they exhibit,” Wisniewski said. “I always tell them they’ve got to be great people before you can be a great wrestler, and these guys definitely fit the bill.”

DECA Program

GRHS business teacher Melissa Atkinson recognized the three students who participated in the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) competition. This is the first year GRHS has had a DECA chapter.

“They had such a great time competing in their competitions at state that they’re enthusiastic and ready to go next year to be great leaders and take the whole school in the direction of business programs,” Melissa Atkinson said.

The three competitors were Ashley Atkinson, Ashlyn McCormick, and Victoria Smothers. Atkinson was the top performer in the Business Administration Core Exam, McCormick was fourth in Principles of Business Administration, and the girls took third in the Marketing Management-Team Decision Making event as a group.