SCSD No. 2 Implements Work Based Learning

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is currently working on improving students’ skills to better their chances of entering the work force following graduation.

Superintendent Craig Barringer said that in 2019, a little more than 50% of students around the United States graduated without ever having work experience. That’s how it became a goal for the district to instill students with work-related skills.

“One of the largest skills they need to be a high-wage worker is social and emotional skills,” Barringer said. “That was something that was talked about in our four groups, from community members to teachers to students, as a need.”

What work based learning looks like in the district is having students job shadow employers. According to Barringer, one of the students currently looking at work-based learning is interested in being a veterinarian. He said the student will shadow a veterinarian for an elective credit, though they would like to make it more than an elective credit eventually.

Students who participate in work based learning will have to demonstrate proficiency in their job shadowing to earn a grade. He said they will also have a weekly assignment in the form of a reflection of what they learned each week. There will be a teacher of record who will be responsible for keeping that student’s grade.