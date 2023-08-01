SCSD No. 2 New Student Registration Information

Are you new to Sweetwater County School District #2?

If your family is new to the District or if you have not already registered for the 2023-2024 school year, please visit at

least one of your children’s schools, or email registration@swcsd2.org to receive a link to our on-line registration system.

Visit www.swcsd2.org (click on registration info)

for school boundaries and school contact information.

What to include with the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Utility statement with proof of address

*If these documents are not available during the online registration process, you will still be able to submit the application.

CURRENTLY ENROLLED STUDENTS (which includes new students that have already registered online for 2023-2024 prior to June 1st:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

An online Registration Verification must be completed online via the Infinite Campus Portal. A Campus Portal Account is required to complete the registration process. This verification will open in mid-July 2022. Parents will be receiving an email (and text if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process prior to the window opening.

2023-2024

SCHOOL START AND DISMISSAL TIMES Green River High School 7:40 a.m. – 3:08 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School 7:40 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Monroe Intermediate School 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Harrison Elementary 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Truman Elementary 8:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Washington Elementary 8:45 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Granger School 7:50 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

McKinnon School 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Expedition Academy (Alternative H.S.) 8:00 a.m. – 3:07 p.m.

Elementary Schools Grades K-5 Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 2nd and 3rd 8:00AM – 4:00PM

To check where your home school is located, please CLICK HERE.

Lincoln Middle School – Grades 6-8 Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 2nd and 3rd 8:00AM – 2:00PM

Green River High School – Grades 9-12 Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

Start Up Day: August 3rd – Parents/students may address school pictures, get their schedules, locker assignments, pay fees, purchase their yearbook, and locate classes.

8:00 – 9:00AM – Seniors

9:00 – 10:00AM – Juniors

10:00 – 11:00AM – Sophomores

11:00 – 12:00PM – Lunch

12:00 – 1:30PM –Freshmen A-L

1:30 – 3:00PM –Freshmen M-Z

August 3rd – Freshmen Parent Night at 7:00PM in the Auditorium.

Students planning to participate in any type of interscholastic athletics or cheerleading must have a physical prior to the first practice. (Policy JHCA – Physical Examinations of Students.)

Expedition Academy – Grades 10-12 Registration:

Parent / guardians, students must register online. Students will not be able to set up an interview date without being registered with the district. An “Infinite Campus” parent portal account is required to complete the registration process.

The window for registration will open for online registration in mid-July 2022. Parents will be receiving an email and text (if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process right before it opens. You do not have to come onsite to make updates, but if needed you do

have the opportunity of coming in to update through Chromebook Kiosk at EAHS on the following dates:

Seniors August 1st 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Juniors August 2nd 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sophomores August 3rd 9:00 AM –2:00 PM

Students can review their schedules for the 22-23 school year on line though the parent/student portal after August 1st. If you have any questions please contact EAHS at 872-4800. Pictures will be on August 30 th at 1:00PM.