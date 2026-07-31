SCSD No. 2 New Student Registration Information

Are you new to Sweetwater County School District #2?

Sweetwater County School District #2NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade) ENROLLING FOR SCHOOL YEAR 2026/2027

If your family is new to the District or if you have not already registered for the 2026-2027 school year, please visit at

least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our on-line registration system.

Visit www.swcsd2.org (click on registration info)

for school boundaries and school contact information.

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

What to include with the registration process:

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Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/20/26)

Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/20/26)

Utility statement with proof of address

Kindergarten (KG) only:

Sweetwater School District #2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child born on or before September 15, 2020. Schools will be using information in these applications to contact parent/guardian(s) to setup a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness.

Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1, 2020.

Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302 (b) Effective August 1st, 2021 a pupil may register in kindergarten in the public school of this state in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before August 1, or September 15 if pursuant to an approved request under W.S. 21-3-110

Per Wyoming Statute 21-3-110(a)(xxxviii). Effective August 1, 2021 “school districts must” Establish a process in policy to approve or deny requests made by a pupil’s parent or guardian based on the pupil’s kindergarten readiness assessment score to assess whether the pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicable grade.

CURRENTLY ENROLLED STUDENTS (which includes new students that have already registered online for 2026-2027 prior to June 1, 2026:

An online Registration Verification must be completed online via the Infinite Campus Portal. A Campus Portal Account is required to complete the registration process. This verification will open in early July 2026. Parents will be receiving an email (and text if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process prior to the window opening.

Elementary Schools Grades K-5

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

July 31st and August 3rd 8:00AM – 4:00PM

Pictures at the Elementary Schools will be at the following times:

Harrison August 25 th , retakes October 20 th

, retakes October 20 Monroe August 27 th , retakes on October 12 th

, retakes on October 12 Truman August 24 th , retakes on October 12 th

, retakes on October 12 Washington August 26 th , retakes on October 20 th

, retakes on October 20 McKinnon August 25 th

Granger August 25th

To check where your home school is located, please go to www.swcsd2.org, click on Menu, then the Registration button, School Boundaries/Maps.

Granger Elementary School and McKinnon Elementary schools will have pictures taken on August 28th.

Lincoln Middle School – Grades 6-8

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

August 4th and 5th 8:00AM – 2:00PM

Pictures are scheduled for September 11th, retakes on October 13th

Green River High School – Grades 9-12

Registration:

If you need assistance with the online registration system the school office will be open on the following dates:

Start Up Day: August 6th – Parents/students may address school pictures, get their schedules, locker assignments, pay fees, purchase their yearbook, and locate classes. PICTURES WILL ALSO BE TAKEN ON THIS DAY.

8:00 AM – 9:00A – Seniors

9:00 AM– 10:00AM – Juniors

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Sophomores

11:00 AM- 12:00PM – Lunch

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM -Freshmen A-L

2:00PM- 3:00PM -Freshmen M-Z

August 3rd – Freshmen Parent Night at 6:30 PM in the Auditorium.

Students planning to participate in any type of interscholastic athletics, dance or cheerleading must have a physical prior to the first practice. (Policy JHCA – Physical Examinations of Students.)

Expedition Academy – Grades 10-12

Registration:

Parent / guardians, students must register online. Students will not be able to set up an interview date without being registered with the district. An “Infinite Campus” parent portal account is required to complete the registration process. The window for registration will open for online registration in early July 2026. Parents will be receiving an email and text (if allowed) from the District office with directions on how to complete this process right before it opens. You do not have to come onsite to make updates, but if needed you do have the opportunity of coming in to update through Chromebook Kiosk at EAHS on the following dates:

All Students August 6th 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Students can review their schedules for the 26-27 school year on line though the parent/student portal after August 4th. If you have any questions please contact EAHS at 872-4800.

TRANSPORTATION

You can see the available school bus routes on the District website under “Menu”, “Bus Info”, “Bus Routes” then by “Green River High School”, “Lincoln Middle School”, or “Elementary schools”, if your child attends elementary, please pick which school and then you will see the scheduled routes. During the digital registration you will be prompted to select if your student needs to utilize a school bus. If you have filled out the registration information and noted the “bus start date” is for this upcoming school year and if there is an exception (exception is a location that student needs transportation to/from that is not home, i.e. daycare). Parents and students can check their bus assignment on Infinite Campus, under the “transportation” tab. You should be able to select the current school year. You will be able to see the student’s primary bus assignment. If there are multiple buses assigned to a student, you will need to confirm with the Transportation department. 307-872-5594

SCHOOL BEGINS: August 19, 2026

2026-2027

SCHOOL START AND DISMISSAL TIMES