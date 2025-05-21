SCSD No. 2 New Student Registration Information

Are you new to Sweetwater County School District #2?

Sweetwater County School District #2NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade) ENROLLING FOR SCHOOL YEAR 2025/2026

Visit www.swcsd2.org (click on registration info) 
for school boundaries and school contact information

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

What to include with the registration process: 

  • Certified Birth Certificate (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23) 
  • Immunization Record (KG’s must be received prior to 8/16/23) 
  • Utility statement with proof of address 

Kindergarten (KG) only:
Schools will contact parent/guardian(s) to set up a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness.

Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1, 2020.

