SCSD No. 2 Nutrition Services Hosts Food Drive Advent Calendar

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Nutrition Services Department is hosting a food drive advent calendar, with all donations going to the Green River Food Bank.
The food drive aims to help with the issue of food insecurity in the community, especially with there being about a 27% increase in food bank patronage in Sweetwater County, according to Food Bank of Sweetwater County Executive Director Kathy Siler.
Each day of school up until Christmas break, students can bring the designated food item to school with them and drop them off at that school’s kitchen. The food drive started on Dec. 2, with a box of cereal as the designated food item for students to bring.
The schedule for donations is listed below:
- Dec. 3- jar of peanut butter
- Dec. 4- stuffing mix
- Dec. 5- boxed potatoes
- Dec. 6- macaroni and cheese
- Dec. 9- canned fruit
- Dec. 10- package of pasta
- Dec. 11- dessert mix
- Dec. 12- jar of applesauce
- Dec. 13- canned sweet potatoes
- Dec. 16- canned fruit
- Dec. 17- jar of spaghetti sauce
- Dec. 18- box of crackers
- Dec. 19- package of rice
- Dec. 20- canned vegetables
Nutrition Services is also providing catering for the school district’s classroom parties. For any teachers throwing parties, the nutrition services staff will prepare the food and deliver it directly to the classroom. For more information, click here.