SCSD No. 2 Nutrition Services Hosts Food Drive Advent Calendar

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Nutrition Services Department is hosting a food drive advent calendar, with all donations going to the Green River Food Bank.

The food drive aims to help with the issue of food insecurity in the community, especially with there being about a 27% increase in food bank patronage in Sweetwater County, according to Food Bank of Sweetwater County Executive Director Kathy Siler.

Each day of school up until Christmas break, students can bring the designated food item to school with them and drop them off at that school’s kitchen. The food drive started on Dec. 2, with a box of cereal as the designated food item for students to bring.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The schedule for donations is listed below:

Dec. 3- jar of peanut butter

Dec. 4- stuffing mix

Dec. 5- boxed potatoes

Dec. 6- macaroni and cheese

Dec. 9- canned fruit

Dec. 10- package of pasta

Dec. 11- dessert mix

Dec. 12- jar of applesauce

Dec. 13- canned sweet potatoes

Dec. 16- canned fruit

Dec. 17- jar of spaghetti sauce

Dec. 18- box of crackers

Dec. 19- package of rice

Dec. 20- canned vegetables

Nutrition Services is also providing catering for the school district’s classroom parties. For any teachers throwing parties, the nutrition services staff will prepare the food and deliver it directly to the classroom. For more information, click here.