SCSD No. 2 Prepares for Superintendent Search

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer officially announced his resignation to the Board of Trustees Tuesday night, and the board made its first action to start the search for his replacement.

In an executive session at the start of the meeting, the board discussed Barringer’s retirement and decided to have the Wyoming School Board Association aid in conducting the search for the next superintendent. Barringer will retire in June.

The board also approved three bid request items, including a request to go out to bid for a boiler burner replacement at Lincoln Middle School for an estimated amount of $80,000. The board also approved to go out to bid for camera replacements for all inside cameras in the district for an estimated total of $250,000. Lastly, they approved to go out to bid for a Green River High School main level backdoor/pad replacement for an estimated $65,000.

Trustee Daniel Flom voted against the bid items, stating that they should be more specific in the Request for Proposals for transparency with the public.

“All three of these bids are very not detailed at all,” Flom said. “… They don’t know how many cameras we’re replacing, what buildings they’re going in. I have the memos up here, but the public doesn’t.”

Maintenance and Facility Supervisor Doug Hamel said that that information is in the bid specs, which are released to the public after the district goes out to bid.

Flom said again that he felt the RFPs need to be more specific.

“It still needs to be very transparent to the public. This is their money,” Flom said.

“Yeah, I think that’s what we’ve done,” Hamel said.

Vice Chairman Tom Wilson said what the board was considering for approval were just requests to go out to bid, and not the actual bid awards. The board approved the bid requests by majority.