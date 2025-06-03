SCSD No. 2 Provides Free Breakfasts, Lunches During Summer

GREEN RIVER – Children have a chance to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the summer courtesy of Sweetwater County School District No. 2

The district will provide meals at Monroe Elementary School Monday through Friday from June 9 to Aug. 8. The meals must be eaten on site and anyone 18 years old and younger can eat for free. Breakfast is served from 9-10 a.m. while lunch is served from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

SCSD No. 2 isn’t alone in providing free meals to children and teens. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 also provides meals to students in Rock Springs, Farson, and Wamsutter during the summer.