SCSD No. 2 Recognizes Retirees at Reception

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 honored their retirees at a reception Wednesday evening.
Retirees gathered with family, friends, teachers, and students to celebrate their retirement and years of service, and view a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the retirees careers.
Congratulations to all of the retirees!
Retirees are:
Katherine Baker, Title 1, Washington Elementary School
2012-2013 – Librarian at Washington Elementary
2013-2016 – Literacy Support Teacher at Washington Elementary
2017 – May 2022 – Title 1 at Washington Elementary
Carolyn Locker, 2nd Grade Teacher, Truman Elementary School
2002-2003 – Mainly in the middle school working for Georgia Spina
2003-2017 – Kindergarten Teacher at Truman Elementary
2017-2023 – Second Grade Teacher at Truman Elementary
Michele Shelton
Special Education, Harrison Elementary School
Michelle began working for the District in 1999 at Wilson Elementary and her positions were District-wide serving all of the elementary schools, Lincoln Middle School and Green River High School.
2009 – 2016 – fifth grade Resource at Monroe Elementary
2017 – 2023 – third through – fifth Grade Resource at Harrison Elementary
Jim Gengler
Electrician at Maintenance
April 22, 2003, Jim came to our District and began working in Maintenance as an Electrician.
Jim retired on January 7, 2023
Linda Maynard
Custodian, Monroe Elementary School
2003 – 2018 Linda was a Custodian at Monroe Elementary
2018 – 2022 Then Linda was moved to Head Custodian at Monroe Elementary
Josie Eastman
Special Education Aide, Harrison Elementary School
“Josie’s” second home began at Harrison Elementary:
1989 – 2007 – Harrison Elementary,Sped Aide in the BLS Room
2007 – 2009 – When Harrison Elementary closed she became a Sped Aide at Washington Elementary
2009 – 2023 Sped Aide at Harrison Elementary