SCSD No. 2 Recognizes Retirees at Reception

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 honored their retirees at a reception Wednesday evening.

Retirees gathered with family, friends, teachers, and students to celebrate their retirement and years of service, and view a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the retirees careers.

Congratulations to all of the retirees!

Retirees are:

Katherine Baker, Title 1, Washington Elementary School

2012-2013 – Librarian at Washington Elementary

2013-2016 – Literacy Support Teacher at Washington Elementary

2017 – May 2022 – Title 1 at Washington Elementary

Carolyn Locker, 2nd Grade Teacher, Truman Elementary School

2002-2003 – Mainly in the middle school working for Georgia Spina

2003-2017 – Kindergarten Teacher at Truman Elementary

2017-2023 – Second Grade Teacher at Truman Elementary

Michele Shelton

Special Education, Harrison Elementary School

Michelle began working for the District in 1999 at Wilson Elementary and her positions were District-wide serving all of the elementary schools, Lincoln Middle School and Green River High School.

2009 – 2016 – fifth grade Resource at Monroe Elementary

2017 – 2023 – third through – fifth Grade Resource at Harrison Elementary

Jim Gengler

Electrician at Maintenance

April 22, 2003, Jim came to our District and began working in Maintenance as an Electrician.

Jim retired on January 7, 2023

Linda Maynard

Custodian, Monroe Elementary School

2003 – 2018 Linda was a Custodian at Monroe Elementary

2018 – 2022 Then Linda was moved to Head Custodian at Monroe Elementary

Josie Eastman

Special Education Aide, Harrison Elementary School

“Josie’s” second home began at Harrison Elementary:

1989 – 2007 – Harrison Elementary,Sped Aide in the BLS Room

2007 – 2009 – When Harrison Elementary closed she became a Sped Aide at Washington Elementary

2009 – 2023 Sped Aide at Harrison Elementary



