SCSD No. 2 School Board Disappointed with WY-TOPP Scores

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees expressed disappointment with the district’s WY-TOPP scores Tuesday night, as four schools in the district are only partially or not meeting expectations set by the Wyoming Department of Education.

Lincoln Middle School and Harrison Elementary are “partially meeting expectations,” and Monroe and Truman elementary schools are “not meeting expectations,” according to Superintendent Craig Barringer. Reasonings for these schools not meeting expectations will be released in November after the schools submit an improvement plan, he explained.

Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Core said that he was disappointed to see that there are schools in the district that are not meeting expectations, and Trustee Brenda Roosa echoed his comments.

“Anytime we have schools that are not meeting, that’s a concern,” Core said.

While Barringer acknowledged the comments, he told the board that the schools will improve and that it is not at the fault of the teachers.

“It’s not a teacher issue, when you look at those scores it’s a system issue and I think we’re fixing that system,” he said.

Barringer said that two years ago, the third and fourth grade WY-TOPP scores were significantly lower than the state average, “which was something we weren’t used to seeing.” When calling this a “system issue”, Barringer said he means “it was across the board” that they had these issues with the third and fourth grade scores. While the district’s scores overall were above the state average in English language arts (ELA), the third and fourth grade scores were below. Barringer said that the state average for third and fourth grade has dropped some as well, but the district’s drop is “more so than should be.”

“We met with the principals last spring when we got these scores and they were very quick to point out what we needed to do differently,” Barringer said.

He said that some of the test is in writing, and that they had not had any training in writing for a while. To address this, the district provided training for writing through a program called Step Up To Writing. Additionally, they provided updated training in Leveled Literacy Intervention, and has implemented phonics programs in a few of the schools.

Overall, 54.8% of the district’s students tested proficient and advanced on the ELA (English language arts) WY-TOPP, whereas the state average is 53.6% proficient and advanced.

In the Math WY-TOPP, the district was 5% higher than the state average overall. SCSD No. 2 had 54% of students test proficient and advanced, while the state average was 49%.

“Our math WY-TOPP was a little better,” Barringer said. “We still finished below the state average in third grade.”

For the science WY-TOPP, only fourth, eighth, and tenth grade are tested. The district scored above the state average overall by 2% in the science WY-TOPP, but the fourth grade scores were below the state average. The district is 50.33% proficient advanced and the state average is 48.3%.

As for the ACT, Green River High School (GRHS) has seen improvement in the composite score for the past two years, raising it from 17.9 to 19.8 in 2022-23. With Expedition Academy’s composite scores, the district has an average score of 19.2. Wyoming’s average for the ACT is 18.8 for 2022-23.

“The ACT test is showing some positive growth,” Barringer said.

While the lower scores took much of the attention, Core said that he is “definitely proud of the schools that are exceeding”. McKinnon and Washington Elementary are the two schools exceeding expectations, while GRHS and Expedition Academy are meeting expectations, and Granger and Thoman do not have large enough student populations to make this determination.

In 2021-22, all the schools were “meeting expectations” except for McKinnon, Granger and Thoman, due to the student populations in those schools.

“Moving forward, I wouldn’t say we were caught off guard with scores for third and fourth grade, but we should have done something sooner,” Barringer said.

However, he said there are more measures for success than these test scores, and the district needs to communicate their successes with stakeholders more often.

“There’s a lot of good things going on,” Barringer said. “The test scores are one measure of success, but there’s some other measures of success too and we need to do a better job of communicating that.”