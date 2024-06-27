SCSD No. 2 School Board Issues Statement Regarding Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees issued a brief statement regarding the community’s reaction to the head softball coach’s contract not being renewed for next year’s season.

The statement comes one day after a group of softball players gathered outside the Central Administration Building protesting the district’s decision not to renew Blair McEndaffer’s contract as head softball coach for the 2025 season.

“It is generally not the practice of the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 School Board to issue public statements, however at times, and in the best interest of the district and community, a statement is made in furtherance of the goals of this District,” the board stated. “The school board affirms and continues its support for the administration. This includes support of recent staffing decisions of the administration related to the softball coaching position.”

The statement goes on to state:

“To clarify and confirm, it is the role of this board to consider and approve certified professional employment contracts upon recommendation by the District Superintendent. The Superintendent is responsible for the consideration of and approving all other employment contracts, including those involving staffing for extracurricular activities.”

The board then encouraged public participation during their board meetings, however, they emphasized the public comment guidelines that are implemented at each meeting. The group of softball players told SweetwaterNOW during their protest that they will be speaking at the July 16 school board meeting with the ultimate goal of getting McEndaffer’s contract extended for 2025.

“The board continues to welcome public participation during the regularly scheduled board meetings that are open to the public,” the school board said. “Members of the public are welcome to address the Board during the designated public comment period of each meeting.”

The board said the following public comment guidelines are and will always be followed:

Speaking Time: Individuals will be allotted three minutes, and group spokespersons will have five minutes.

Speaking Frequency: No speaker may address the Board more than twice on a single issue.

Confidentiality: The Board is legally bound to maintain confidentiality regarding district personnel matters. Therefore, such matters will not be discussed during public comment.

Visitors in Attendance: Individuals will be acknowledged at the appropriate time during the meeting.

The statement was signed by each trustee: Steve Core, Mark Sanders, Brenda Roosa, David Young, Ashley Castillon, Daniel Flom and Tom Wilson.