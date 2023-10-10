SCSD No. 2 School Board to Discuss WY-TOPP and ACT Scores

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2’s WY-TOPP and ACT scores for the 2022-23 school year will be discussed at the Board of Trustees meeting tonight.

The meeting will take place at the district’s central administration building starting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on YouTube. A link to the full agenda can be found here.

Superintendent Craig Barringer will go through the results for the district’s WY-TOPP and ACT testing, and compare them to the state averages. The district’s attendance rate for the tests was 90.5% in 2022-23.

According to the district’s report, McKinnon and Washington Elementary are the two school “exceeding expectations” set by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Green River High School (GRHS) and Expedition Academy are “meeting expectations”, and Lincoln Middle School and Harrison Elementary are “partially meeting expectations”. Monroe and Truman elementary schools are “not meeting expectations”. Granger and Thoman do not have a large enough student population to make this determination.

In 2021-22, all the schools were “meeting expectations” except for McKinnon, Granger and Thoman, due to the schools not having large enough student populations in those schools.

The district report states that SCSD No. 2 is overall testing slightly above the state averages for WY-TOPP and the ACT. However, the district’s scores have decreased across all three tests, which are English language arts, math and science, from the 2021-22 school year. Meanwhile, the ACT composite scores have steadily increased by a couple points over the last two years.

The school board is also slated to have an executive session at the end of the meeting for the purpose of personnel.