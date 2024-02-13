SCSD No. 2 School Board to Recognize Cheer and Dance Teams Tonight

The Wolf Pack Dance team performing their state routine at their showcase in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Steph Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School cheer and dance teams will be recognized at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting tonight for their state championship titles.

The cheer team were the defending state champions for 4A Co-Ed Stunt, and are now back-to-back champions. They also took first in 4A Game Day. They earned a score of 90.3 in Co-Ed Stunt, and 92.3 in Game Day.

The Wolf Pack Dance team took home first place in 3A Hip-Hop, which is the first state championship win for head coach Debi Kovick. The team also took fourth place in Jazz. They took the championship title with a score of 74.45 in Hip-Hop and they scored 68.29 in Jazz.

The teams recently celebrated their wins with their families and community members as they were welcomed home from the state spirit competition. You can view photos of their return below.

The school board will also be recognized in honor of the Wyoming School Boards Association’s School Board Appreciation Week, which is February 19-23.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, February 13, at 6 p.m. at the central administration building.