SCSD No. 2 School Board to Recognize Student Awards, Approve Prelim Budget

GREEN RIVER — Several students will be recognized for their achievements throughout the spring during the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting tonight.

The meeting was pushed back a day due to Expedition Academy’s graduation taking place Tuesday night.

The spring semester is full of culminating events, and those who will be celebrated include the Math Counts state contestants, 2024 Wyoming Young Author award winners, SkillsUSA state winners, FFA students for their accomplishments at the state event, Green River High School’s state music and choir recipients, Expedition Academy art fair students, and GRHS state art fair students. There will also be a presentation on the BOCES guest artist that visited the high school this school year.

In addition to the recognitions, the Green River Education Association will be seeking ratification on the 2024-25 Interest Based Negotiation Agreement, in which a negotiating team has settled on salary schedule increases and benefits for school district staff.

The school board will also consider approving a bid from R&D Sweeping for the McKinnon Asphalt Replacement Project in the amount of $56,430. They will also consider approving Johnson Controls to take on the Lincoln Middle School Air Conditioning Upgrade project in the amount of $86,900 and will consider approving the school district to go out for a Request for Quote for a Construction Manager at Risk for the Washington Elementary elevator upgrade.

With June quickly approaching, the school board will also consider approval on a preliminary budget for 2024-25. Total appropriations listed in the preliminary budget amount to $59,485,688.

The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.