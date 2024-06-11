SCSD No. 2 School Board to Recognize Teacher of the Year, Spring All-State Athletes

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 teacher of the year will be recognized during the Board of Trustrees meeting tonight, along with the all-state athletes for the spring sports.

The school board meeting will kick off with these recognitions, including the student athletes who earned all-state honors in softball, track and field, and boys and girls soccer athletes.

Last month, the school district announced its 10 finalists for the teacher of the year honor, which were selected from nearly 40 nominations submitted to the district by their colleagues, parents and residents within the district. Together, the group represents 172 years of dedication to education. The finalists include:

Liz Thoman, Green River High School – FFA (8 years in education)

Annie Mast, Truman Elementary School – STEM (10+ years in education)

Mary Kelsch, McKinnon Elementary School – Intermediate Grades (11+ years in education)

Pepper Rynio-Brandt, Green River High School – English/Language Arts (34 years in education)

Malcolm Robb, Lincoln Middle School – Social Studies (25 years in education)

Denise Clingenpeel, Washington Elementary School – Fifth Grade (12 years in education)

Andy Trumble, Expedition Academy – Math (31 years in education)

Shane Steiss, Green River High School – Art (18 years in education)

Bridgette Nielsen, Lincoln Middle School – Social Studies (7 years in education)

Victoria Hemphill, Green River High School – English/Language Arts (15 years in education)

The board of trustees will also hear a presentation from Superintendent Craig Barringer on the end of the year summary and enrollment.

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board of trustees meeting will be Tuesday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on YouTube. To view the full agenda, click here.