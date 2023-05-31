SCSD No. 2 Second Semester Honor Rolls

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 high schools recently released their second semester and third and fourth quarter honor rolls.

To qualify for the Expedition Academy Principal Honor Roll students must have a 4.0 GPA, for the Scholastic Honor Roll students must have between a 3.5-3.99 GPA and for the Achievement Honor Roll student must have between a 3.0-3.49 GPA.

The Green River High School (GRHS) released its first semester honor rolls as well. The requirements for the Principal, Staff, and Regular honor rolls are below.

Expedition Academy Honor roll for first and second quarter are below.

To qualify for the GRHS Principal Honor Roll students must have a 4.0 GPA with no “I” or “F” letter grades with a minimum of five classes with A-D grades.

Those making the Principal Honor Roll are below.

To qualify for the GRHS Staff Honor Roll students must have a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99 with no “I” or “F” letter grades with a minimum of five classes with A-D grades.

Those making the Staff Honor Roll are below.

To qualify for the GRHS Regular Honor Roll students must have a GPA between 3.5 and 3.749 with no “I” or “F” letter grades with a minimum of five classes with A-D grades.

Those making the Regular Honor Roll are below.