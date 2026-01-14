SCSD No. 2 Takes Proactive Steps on Data Security and AI Use

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees advanced several new technology and data security policies Tuesday night.

The policies address employee use of district technology, system monitoring, access controls and assignment of security responsibilities, along with procedures for managing cybersecurity risks and responding to potential data breaches. Superintendent Scott Cooper said the goal is to protect sensitive information and ensure district systems remain secure and compliant.

Cooper said the changes are proactive and not tied to any specific security incident.

Cooper also confirmed the district is developing its first formal artificial intelligence policy, which is moving through the board’s review process. The policy is intended to guide responsible use of AI in instruction and operations, with an emphasis on supporting learning, protecting student data and maintaining academic integrity.

“AI is here. It’s getting advanced and developed every day, and so we are just trying to stay ahead of it,” Cooper said.

Cooper noted the AI policy is expected to evolve as technology continues to change, with updates anticipated on an annual basis.