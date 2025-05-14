SCSD No. 2 Talks About Conceal-Carry Policy and the Preliminary Budget

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees discussed the first reading of the Firearm Conceal Carry policy and discussed the preliminary budget for 2025-2026.

The board of trustees discussed and approved the first reading of the new policy Firearms: Personnel Authorized to Carry (Conceal Carry) at the meeting May 13. Marlene Bradey spoke first to the board about the policy, informing the board that there is funding from the state for the training required of teachers to obtain their conceal-carry license. She informed the board that there is a national Teacher Training Day for firearms. Bradey also requested that something stronger and stricter than lockboxes be utilized when the personnel aren’t carrying firearms.

Lockboxes were later discussed amongst the board. It was agreed they would further discuss it as lockboxes would not be conducive to the conceal-carry laws and would defeat the purpose of the new policy. The only individuals allowed a firearm, in accordance with the policy, are staff and volunteers.

The preliminary budget was approved and included the debt service amendment for 2024-2025, the capital project amendment, and the special revenue amendment. The debt service amendment transferred $5,369 to the maintenance budget. The capital project amendment saw leftover funds come from the Wolves Stadium Scoreboard project, in a total of $165,000. The special revenue amendment had unexpected remaining funds. With the 25% property tax relief, the budget will see at least a $200,000 cut from its funding and will reportedly see shortages for programs offered to the student body.

The Work Based Learning program will see an increase in student participation in the year 2025-2026. The program allows students to work in industries partnered with the school district as an extracurricular credit. The goal of the program is to give students work experience in different industries to make them more hirable. The program piloted with three students in school year 2024-2025 and is looking to enroll almost 30 students in the 2025-2026 school year.

Many students from the district were recognized for their achievements in recent events. Students of all grades received recognition for awards won in the 2025 Wyoming Young Authors. Green River High School students who are part of the speech and debate team were recognized for their placements in the state Speech and Debate Tournament and will be traveling to the nationals by train with the funds they managed to procure. Molly Staton received the GREA Scholarship.