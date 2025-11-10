SCSD No. 2 To Approve MOU with City for ADA Upgrades

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will vote to approve a memorandum of understanding outlining their partnership with the City of Green River on the Green River Schools ADA Upgrades Project on Tuesday night at the board of trustees meeting.

According to files from the board of trustees, under the MOU the city will design and construct the improvements using federal grant funding. SCSD No. 2 will not be responsible for any payment on the project and will allow the city and its contractors access to school property to complete the work.

The ADA Upgrades Project includes construction of new ramps in front of Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle School and other pedestrian improvements designed to enhance access for students, staff and the public.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.