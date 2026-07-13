SCSD No. 2 to Consider $67.8 Million Budget

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will host a public hearing and consider adoption of the proposed 2026-2027 budget Tuesday evening.

The district’s proposed general fund carries appropriations of about $50.7 million and is backed by roughly $60.7 million in combined cash on hand and estimated revenue.

The proposed budget also covers several smaller funds, including nutrition services, pupil activity, major maintenance, capital projects and the district’s recreation board.

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The proposed budget can be found here.

The board will also consider a proposal to apply to the Wyoming Department of Education to register the district as an approved Education Service Provider under the state’s Education Savings Account program. The ESA program allows eligible families to access up to $7,000 annually per student to purchase educational services from state-approved providers.

Under the proposal, the district would offer individual courses on a space-available basis at Green River High School, Expedition Academy, Lincoln Middle School and the elementary schools to non-traditional and home-educated students.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.