SCSD No. 2 to Consider MOU for a Dual Fuel School Bus

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is considering entering into a memorandum of understanding for a dual fuel school bus and fueling appliance pilot program in an effort to lower fuel expenses and reduce its carbon footprint.

The MOU, which is up for Board of Trustees approval tonight, would be with American CNG, LLC (“DEMI”) and Ingevity Corporation. The school district wants to evaluate the potential of covering their fleet of school buses with DEMI’s dual fuel conversion system and Ingevity’s NueFuel fueling solution.

SCSD No. 2 desires to evaluate the potential of converting their fleet of school buses with DEMI’s dual fuel conversion system and Ingevity’s NeuFuelTM fueling solution, in support of the district’s effort to lower fuel expenses per bus per year and reduce its carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

DEMI and Ingevity are offering to install one dual fuel system on the district’s buses and one fueling appliance. The dual fuel systems have a retail value of $15,000 each, and the fueling appliance has a retail value of $5,000 each.

DEMI claims on their website that with their kit, vehicles can run on a safe blend of diesel and natural gas without any hardware or software modifications to the diesel engine. The process is called diesel displacement and the result is less money spent on diesel fuel and reduced carbon emissions.

The school board will also recognize the All State tennis players at the start of the meeting. The board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on the district’s YouTube page. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.