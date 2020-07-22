SCSD No. 2 to Consider Offering Childcare for Employees

GREEN RIVER — Two weeks ago, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (SCSD No. 2) noticed a need for childcare for its staff, and now they are looking to fulfill that need by housing childcare at the Jackson Elementary building.

Greg Figenser, SCSD No. 2 Curriculum Director, said they called around to all the childcare places in Green River and there were only 14 spots available in the summer months. According to Figenser, these spots will be filled quickly when school starts back up.

Therefore, he said he would like to start a self-funded childcare option for the district’s staff. The staff would pay for the services, and that would cover the cost of the staff needed for the childcare. He said they could house the childcare at the Jackson Elementary building and would not charge a space fee to use the building.

He added that several Green River residents have to take their children to Rock Springs for childcare, as there aren’t enough options in town.

They would take children ages two to five, and they would have age appropriate instruction. However, Figenser made it clear that it would not be a preschool. The childcare center would be under the same COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines as the school district as a whole.

SCSD No. 2 Board Trustee Mark Sanders said the district need to make sure they have insurance if they want to take in children.

Trustee Brenda Roosa expressed concern with competing against local childcare centers.

“I don’t want to compete with our local folks,” Roosa said.

Both Figenser and Trustee Rachelle Morris said that would not be an issue. Morris, who runs a childcare center, said each year the city does a needs assessment, and each time childcare is in the top three needs.

“What it comes down to is we’re within three weeks of teachers coming back and they don’t know where to send their kids,” Figenser said.

Morris added that many part-time workers in the district such as transportation department employees struggle with finding childcare, as they often only need childcare for a few hours a day.

Chairman Steve Core said he views this as a benefit to the district employees. Figenser added that offering childcare could help with recruiting and retaining staff.

“It could be a great option moving forward,” Morris said.

The board gave Figenser approval to continue with the process, but they will need to give official approval at the August board meeting with final costs to the district.