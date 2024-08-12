SCSD No. 2 to Consider Revised Non-Discrimination Policy on 3rd Reading

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will consider approving a revised non-discrimination/harassment policy on third reading Tuesday night.

The first reading was approved April 9, and the second reading was approved July 16. The policy has been revised to include protections against discrimination and harassment for students and staff relating to “sexual orientation”, “gender identity” and “transgender status”, which were not previously included in the policy’s wording.

The updated policy reads: “The district is committed to a policy of nondiscrimination in relation to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, age, disability, and religion. This policy should prevail in all matters concerning staff, students, education programs and services and individuals with whom the school district does business.”

The policy goes on to state that school staff should establish and maintain an atmosphere in which students can develop attitudes and skills for effective, cooperative living, including:

Respect for the individual regardless of economic status, intellectual ability, race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or religion;

Respect for cultural differences;

Respect for economic, political, and social rights of others;

Respect for the rights of others to seek and maintain their own identities.

Furthermore, the policy states, “the school district, in keeping with the requirements of state and federal law, will strive to remove any vestige of prejudice and discrimination in employment, assignment and promotion of personnel; in location and use of facilities; in educational offerings and instructional materials.”

The policy explains that the school district does not discriminate on the basis of sex in educational programs receiving federal or state financial assistance, and that it does intend to comply with Title IX of the educational amendments of 1972 and as subsequently amended. Any student or their parent, or employee who has a complaint relating to sexual harassment is referred to policy ACA and the procedures set forth therein.

The policy also states vocational educational programs, as well as other school programs, will be offered to all students without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, age, disability or religion. Additionally, no student shall be denied admission on account of their English language skills.

The policy also deals with hiring, retaining, promoting, transferring, compensating, and terminating employees without regard to their race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, age, disability, and religion. Furthermore, students with disabilities shall be admitted and given equal access to programs.

To view the full revised policy, click here. The school board will meet Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. To view the full meeting agenda, click here. The meeting can be attended in person or online via the district’s YouTube page.