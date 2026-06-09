SCSD No. 2 To Discuss New Security Policy

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss a new security policy involving trespassing on school grounds.

The new policy would make the principal of each building responsible for issuing keys and maintaining a list of all people who have been issued keys. The policy would also subject anyone who trespasses on school grounds or damages school property to “the full range of the criminal laws of the state.”

Additionally, the board will recognize the Teacher of the Year and recipients of All-State honors in girls soccer, boys soccer, softball and track and field.

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The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.