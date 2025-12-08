SCSD No. 2 to Hear New Bids For CTE Facility Renovation

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to consider a request for qualifications for the Career and Technical Education facility renovation.

At the board’s last meeting, QC10 Architects presented several proposals. Superintendent Dr. Scott Cooper said the RFQ process will help the district identify qualified firms for the project.

Cooper said the RFQ will include more detailed plans, and additional firms, including QC10, are expected to submit bids to the board Tuesday night.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.