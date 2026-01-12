SCSD No. 2 To Hear Reading Of Firearms and AI Policy

GREEN RIVER — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will meet Tuesday night to discuss revisions to the district’s firearms policy and an updated technology policy governing the use of artificial intelligence by students and teachers.

According to Superintendent Scott Cooper, the proposed revision to the district’s firearms policy would allow SCSD No. 2 to receive state reimbursement for additional insurance costs incurred after concealed carry was permitted in schools. The reimbursement would apply only to insurance expenses, not to staff obtaining concealed carry permits, training, or ammunition, though Cooper said a reimbursement program for staff could be considered in the future.

Under the policy, employees or volunteers who wish to carry a concealed firearm on district property must hold a valid Wyoming concealed carry permit and complete additional training. Currently, that additional training is provided at no cost by the Green River Police Department. The policy applies only to authorized staff and volunteers and does not allow students to carry firearms on school property.

The board will also hear a second reading of an updated technology policy that outlines appropriate use of artificial intelligence within the district. The draft policy states that AI tools approved by the district will be maintained on a list posted on the district website, and their use must support learning without replacing critical thinking, creativity, or human interaction.

Under the policy, AI may only be used in ways that uphold academic integrity, protect student data and privacy, and ensure equity of access. Students are required to be transparent about how they use AI, and they must properly disclose or cite AI-generated content used in academic work.

“Enhancement, Not Replacement: AI shall be used to support and enhance critical thinking, creativity, and human interaction, not to replace them,” the draft policy states. “It should be a tool for learning, not a substitute for it.”

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.