SCSD No. 2 to Honor School Lunch Heroes Serving Healthy Meals

GREEN RIVER — Between preparing delicious food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.

To celebrate their hard work and commitment, SCSD No. 2 schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 5.

This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents, and the community.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes for their dedication to fueling our students for success,” said Leah Kenison, Nutrition Services Director

Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats. The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

As of Friday, April 28, SCSD No. 2 has served 46,996 breakfasts and 169,258 lunches over the 2022-23 school year. This highlights just how important these professionals are.

Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com. To learn more about the school nutrition program for Sweetwater County School District 2, visit swcsd2.org.