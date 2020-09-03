SCSD No. 2 to Provide Free Meals Through the Rest of the Year

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School Districts No. 2 will be providing free breakfast and lunch to students through the end of 2020, and will be able to provide free meals to other kids in the communities who are not attending one of the schools.

SCSD No. 2 Nutrition Service Director Leah Kenison has announced that SCSD No. 2 has been given meal flexibility to provide students with food under the Summer Meal Program until December 31, 2020.

“We are still asking parents to continue to fill out free and reduce applications, as this will continue to help families with waiving fees for students who are in school. As well as when we go back to free, reduce and paid meals, families will have the correct eligibility in place to continue to help them,” Kenison said.

SCSD No. 2 will be offering free breakfast and lunches for all children in the community who are ages 2-18. The process for picking up free meals will be different than during the summer, as there will only be one location to pick up meals.

Starting September 8, SCSD No. 2 will have breakfast and lunch available for pick up at Lincoln Middle School, Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 pm., each day that school is in session.

Parents will need to enter the back parking lot off of Shoshone, pull up to the middle door farthest from the tennis courts and the Nutrition Service staff will hand the meals out the door. Younger children do not need to be present to pick up meals.

“We are committed to feeding the children of Green River during these difficult times,” Kenison said.