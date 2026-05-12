SCSD No. 2 to Ratify Teachers Union Agreement

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees is set to convene tonight for its monthly meeting, with trustees expected to tackle a packed agenda spanning student celebrations, labor agreements and a new student cell phone policy.

The board will consider the ratification of an Interest Based Negotiation agreement with the Green River Education Association. The agreement sets compensation and working conditions for the upcoming school year.

Trustees will also weigh bid requests for oil and gas supplies, food services, boiler replacements at the district’s aquatic center and an update for the Green River High School’s Career and Technical Education project.

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On the policy front, trustees will receive a first reading of a proposed student cell phone and smart device policy and a sex designated facilities policy. The third reading of new and revised transportation policies will also be considered.

Trustees will recognize students and staff from across the district. Among those expected to be honored are winners of the 2025 Wyoming Young Authors State Award, SkillsUSA state winners, FFA State Convention participants and students featured at the State Art Symposium. Green River High School music and choir recipients and the district’s crossing guards will also be recognized.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.

