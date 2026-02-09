SCSD No. 2 To Update Technology and Security Policies

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss additional updates to the district’s technology and security policies.

Trustees are expected to consider 10 new policies, including employee acceptable use, audit controls, information system activity review, and risk and data breach management.

The longest proposed policy, employee acceptable use of technology, outlines what is permitted when district employees use personal devices. Board documents state that using personal devices, including cell phones, for district business is discouraged.

Employees who choose to use personal devices for district business would be required to consent to a search of those devices, unless the communication was also sent to a school administrator, district server or another device accessible to district administrators.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.