SCSD No. 2 To Update Transportation Policies and Discuss CTE Project

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to discuss selecting an architect for a new career and technical education building, updating transportation policies and recognizing the boys and girls wrestling teams.

Trustees will review several transportation policies as part of a broader district policy audit, according to Central Office Director Anne Covey. The board will consider revisions to three existing policies and the addition of five new ones.

The policies include topics such as bus routes and scheduling, bus driver training and limiting bus routes to public roads.

Covey said the district is working with the Wyoming School Boards Association during the review process. Some district policies have not been updated in more than 20 years.

The board will also discuss and possibly approve architects for the new CTE building. A bid from QC10 Architects was previously presented to the board in November.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.