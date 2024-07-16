SCSD No. 2 to Vote on FY25 Budget

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will consider approving the 2024-2025 budget Tuesday night.

During its monthly board meeting, the school board will vote on the proposed $60,474,762 budget. According to meeting documents, the general budget appropriations are $45 million, with revenues projected at $44.5 million.

“Due to changes in mineral tax collection requirements, in FYE 2024 the district experienced a tax shortfall of $81,443, compared to excess collections of $7,590,745 in FYE 2023. As a result, in FYE 2025 Sweetwater #2 continues to be a recapture district and expects to recapture $5,869,037. This is due to local tax collections exceeding the Foundation Guarantee,” the meeting documents state.

The meeting documents go on to say that the FY 2025 Foundation Guarantee is projected at $33.6 million, in addition to $7.6 million in off-model special education reimbursement, and $997,312 in off-model retirement and tuition reimbursement, for a total of $42.2 million. This is an increase of $1.8 million from the prior year, which the documents say is due to stabilized enrollment, and to the external cost adjustment approved in the 2024 Wyoming legislative session.

There will be an open hearing on the SCSD No. 2 budgets before the Board of Trustees votes on them. The school board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on the district’s YouTube channel. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.