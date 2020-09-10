SCSD No. 2 Will Seek Federal Impact Aid Monies

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (SCSD No. 2) Board of Trustees unanimously approved for the district to go out for federal impact aid monies, also known as PL874 funding.

For many years the district has applied for and received Federal Impact monies by documenting students’ parents who work on or under federal property on a given day. The rules have changed throughout time and there has always been the threat that Congress will not appropriate any dollars for PL874.

Payments now are very small compared to previous years. In 1981-82, payments totaled $200,935. In 1992-93, payments were $312,767. In 2001-02, payments diminished down to $49,698. Last school year, payments totaled $ 94,867. It is still unknown what payments will be this school year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Distance Learning

SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer reported that 111 district students are enrolled in distance learning. Of those students, 44 are elementary school students, 26 middle school students, and 43 are high school students.

Barringer thanked the teachers and principals for their work in providing the distance learning and handling issues as they arise.