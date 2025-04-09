Sean Beirne Hired as General Manager of Sweetwater Downs

The docuseries will highlight life at Sweetwater Downs and many personalities who bring live horse racing to Sweetwater County.

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Horse Racing LLC announced Sean Beirne was hired as the general manager of the Sweetwater Downs horse track.

Beirne will oversee Sweetwater Downs’ racing operations, staffing, regulatory compliance, the the overall race day experience for riders, trainers, and fans alike. His focus within his role will be the maintenance of track safety and ensuring a secure, well-managed track for both equine and human athletes within the highest standards.

Beirne has 30 years of experience in horse racing operations, management, education and broadcasting and will bring a track record of leadership from the nations top horse industry operations. He’s held executive roles in Evangeline Downs, Arapahoe Park, and River Downs, locations where he expanded simulcast networks and enhanced racing livestreams. His capabilities reach into international racing content that have brought global horse racing to American audiences.

Beirne has served as director of the University of Louisville’s Equine Industry Program and is a member of the Colorado State Racing Commission. His membership with the commission included two years as the Chairman.

“Sweetwater Downs has a strong foundation and bright future, and I am excited to build on that momentum,” he told WHR.

Wyoming Horse Racing has sponsored Sweetwater Downs races and has deep roots in Wyoming. It has committed more than $1.2 million towards renovations and upgrades to the Sweetwater Downs track.