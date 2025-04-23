Sean M. Eberharter (Aug. 13, 1973 – April 22, 2025)

Sean M. Eberharter ,51, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Sage View Care Center. He was a 43 year resident of Farson.

He was born on Monday, August 13, 1973, in Garden City, Kansas; the son of Louis Edmond Eberharter and Patsy Joy Nelson.

Sean spent his formative years in Farson where he attended local schools, completing his education as a proud graduate of Farson-Eden High School in 1991.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for AB Services for 15 years in the oil field. Sean later worked for Frank’s Construction driving hydrovac for a short time and then he worked for R and R Oilfield as a shop mechanic.

He found joy in playing pool, admiring classic cars, and immersing himself in music and video games. He was also a wrestling enthusiast, enjoying the thrill and excitement the sport brought him.

Survivors include his mother Patsy Joy Smith of Farson; father, Louis E. Eberharter of Colorado; one son, Jason Daniel Bird and his wife Kylee of Thayne; one brother, Jeremiah Nelson Smith and wife Jennifer of Farson; one sister Felisita Lavonne Reichard and husband Thomas of Mayflower, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Paizlee May Bird and Cinch Matthew Bird; one uncle, Arden Nelson; two cousins, Jarrod Nelson, Rhiannon Nelson; three nieces, Harlie Jane Smith, Elisa Snyder, Danilynn; one nephew, Jade Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kirk Smith; maternal grandparents, Wesley and Gloria Nelson; bonus grandparents, Don and Eloise Smith.

Sean leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and a collection of cherished memories that his family and friends will hold dear.

Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Though Sean’s journey has come to an end, his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.