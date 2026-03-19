Sean McNair Dixon (July 13, 1967 – March 12, 2026)

Sean McNair Dixon, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the age of 58. A resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Sean was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 13, 1967, to the late Wilford McNair Dixon and Edna Faye Ervin.

Sean’s early years were spent in New Mexico, California and Utah, where he graduated from Cyprus High School in 1985. He furthered his education at Western Governors University, earning a degree in business. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Marine Corps before embarking on a career as a warehouse manager. Sean retired medically in June 2024.

On November 27, 2017, Sean married the love of his life, Kerry Caldwell, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their union was a source of profound joy and companionship, with Kerry often described as his best friend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sean was known for his passion for gardening and his love of the outdoors, particularly fishing. He was a resourceful and diligent project enthusiast, never shying away from a task and often completing project lists with great satisfaction. Despite his many endeavors, he always prioritized giving and had a heart full of generosity.

His life was enriched by those close to him, and he is survived by his devoted wife, Kerry A. Dixon; his children, Cameron McNair Dixon, Ethan James Dixon, and Hannah Lyn Dixon of Syracuse, Utah; step-children, Dillon Dorigatti of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and Garrett Key of Portland, Oregon. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Porter G. Dorigatti and Oliver C. Dorigatti. Additionally, Sean is survived by his brother, Dave Ervin and wife Lori of West Valley City, Utah, his sisters, Annie Dixon Schick of Big Fork, Montana, and Vickie Evans of McAlester, Oklahoma, nieces Karina Salt and Angie Mortenon, and nephew Wes Ervin.

Sean was a man of integrity who never complained, despite life’s adversities. His giving spirit and unwavering dedication to his loved ones will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Cremation will take place, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests that donations made in Sean’s memory be directed to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Though gone from this world, Sean McNair Dixon’s spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, a testament to a life well-lived and a love everlasting.