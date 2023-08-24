Search Efforts Continue for Missing Minnesota Man in Wind River Range

PINEDALE — Search efforts will continue today, Thursday, August 24, for missing Minnesota man John Diepholz, who was reported missing to Sublette County Dispatch on Monday, August 21.

Diepholz was reported missing at 4 p.m. Monday after he was overdue from a planned 11-day journey into the Wind River Range beginning August 5. He was due out of the mountains August 16.

He is 64 years old, 6′ 3″ inches tall, and 170 pounds. Diepholz was reported to be hiking to the area surrounding Wall Lake by himself.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tip Top Search and Rescue and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) personnel have been searching on the ground and by helicopter in the area since Tuesday for any sign of John. Tip Top Search members have talked to and interviewed over two hundred people in the field hiking the area so far.

Weather had hindered initial helicopter and ground team operations earlier this week. However, today the weather is expected to improve and will allow for greater search operations. Today marks day four of the search, and day three of air and ground operations. Search operations are focusing on identified areas of interest near Wall Lake. The area is approximately 15 miles in from the Elk Hart trailhead.

The public is asked to come forward with any sightings or information regarding John’s whereabouts. At this time, Tip Top and SCSO are not requesting additional search assistance from the public.

The search team would like to thank the public for coming forward with tips and information.