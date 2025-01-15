Search Efforts Continue for Missing Pilot and Aircraft Near Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The search for the missing pilot and aircraft that left Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Tuesday but never arrived to the destination in California is continuing today. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office disclosed Tuesday that the pilot is a man in his 50s from Green River.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Utah Air National Guard joined the search effort at the sheriff’s office request, deploying an Apache helicopter with nighttime search capabilities.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Apache flight crew detected a possible area of interest, noting what appeared to be a ground disturbance in the search area near Little Mountain, southwest of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, search and rescue ground crews staged in the area to support ongoing aerial search efforts.

At 8 a.m., the Wyoming Civil Air Patrol deployed a fixed-wing aircraft to visually confirm the findings reported by the Apache crew the previous night.

As of press time, around 8:30 a.m., the Wyoming Army National Guard has begun deploying a Huey helicopter equipped with emergency medical and hoist capabilities to support the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Once again, we urge everyone to refrain from conducting independent searches. Last night and again this morning, ground crews encountered interference from independent search parties in the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “In the event of an aircraft crash or emergency landing, the sheriff’s office is responsible for ensuring the integrity of the scene for NTSB investigators.”

Unauthorized individuals entering the area may face citation, arrest, and prosecution.

“Rest assured; we are utilizing all available resources and working with every possible asset to locate the missing pilot and aircraft as quickly and safely as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office does not have any updates regarding the pilot or the aircraft at this time. They will continue to provide further updates as they become available.