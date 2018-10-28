UPDATE: Search for Missing Rock Springs Man Enters Third Day

Sweetwater County, Wyo. – The search for a missing Rock Springs man continues Sunday morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said ground units, fixed-wing aircraft, and a helicopter were deployed Saturday in the Alkali Creek – Corral Creek – Salt Wells Creek area about 35 miles generally south of Rock Springs, but were unable to locate Terry Meador.

Meador, 74, was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on October 25. He is believed to have gone hunting alone and his unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, was found badly stuck between Red Creek and BLM Road 4405.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lowell said ground searchers from the Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater Count Search & Rescue were deployed this morning.