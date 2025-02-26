Searle Brothers Want to Invite All First Responders to a Thank You Luncheon

February 27th & 28th

11:00am—2:00pm

City of Green River Recreation Center

Meals are available in the parking lot at the Searle Bros BBQ trailer. Take your meal inside and visit with others in the Fitness Room, or take your meal to go.

Who: This event is to show appreciation for all of our local first responders, including police, fire, EMS, and dispatch.

Why: We want to thank our first responders for their dedication and service to our community.

What to Expect:

A delicious BBQ meal

A chance to relax and enjoy lunch with your colleagues

An opportunity to connect with other first responders in the community

Thank You, First Responders! We appreciate all that you do to keep our community safe.

