Seating Limited at GRHS Sporting Events

GREEN RIVER — Due to Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA), Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), and Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (SWSD No. 2) Covid-19 Guidelines and Protocols, there are restrictions set on the number of spectators that can attend Lincoln Middle School (LMS) and Green River High School (GRHS) football games, volleyball games, and swim meets for the 2020-21 school year.

LMS does not anticipate any issues with spectator numbers at events. All family and community members should be able to attend these events. If, for some reason, one of these events begins to reach the 50-percent capacity for the facility or 1,000 spectators in attendance, the school will need to limit spectators at that time. Elementary, LMS, and GRHS students should not attend LMS events without a parent or guardian as there is no way to supervise students. Families attending are asked to have their children sit with them.

As for GRHS events including football, volleyball and swim meets, the school does anticipate large numbers of spectators at these events since there are various students involved. Outdoor events are limited to 50-percent of the facilities capacity or up to 1,000 spectators maximum and indoor events are limited to 50-percent of the facilities capacity or 250 spectators maximum.

GRHS football games include marching band students, football players, cheerleaders, dancers and the visiting football team as well. Therefore, the school will be giving out three passes to the families of these GRHS students. The visiting football teams parents will be given two passes. All 3A and 4A school districts are following this similar process. Any children/students who are attending these events must sit with their parents.

There will be no general admission ticket sales for extra school district students or community members above and beyond the three family passes that are given to students taking part in the event, as facilities will be near capacity and/or at capacity after all passes are handed out and all personnel and administration are in attendance at an event. Volleyball and swimming events will be allotted the same number of family passes as football games and the same guidelines will apply.

There are no restrictions on the number of spectators at golf, tennis, and cross country events at this time as these events are limited to a small number of participants this year and therefore, it is expected there will be smaller numbers of spectators. Should attendance reach facility capacity or 1,000 spectators at these events, limits will be set at that time.

When attending LMS and GRHS events, spectators should be aware that face coverings are required when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. When sitting with family and/or maintaining social distancing, no face coverings are required. Spectators should not attend events if they feel ill or they have any signs or symptoms of illness. All spectators will be required to show that they have a face covering with them when checking in at entry gates. There are times at these large events when social distancing is difficult and in such cases, everyone will need to wear a face covering.

“Our goal is to ensure that we can continue to have our kids participate in fall, winter, and spring sports and activities and that parents will be able to attend these events,” GRHS Activities Director Tony Beardsley said.

Green River High School home football games and volleyball games (freshman, sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity) as well as LMS football games (7th and 8th grade) will be live streamed on the NFHS Network. This provides families with another option to watch home football and volleyball events as well as some away contests when the visiting school utilizes the NFHS Network.

“As the Wyoming Department of Health and the Governor’s Office make changes to indoor and outdoor event spectator restrictions and protocols, our school district and the WHSAA will work with the Health Department to see if those same adjustments can or should be made,” Beardsley said. “This is an extremely fluid situation and spectator limits and spectator protocols could change at any time.”