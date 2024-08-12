Second Airport Master Plan Meeting Set for Aug. 21

ROCK SPRINGS – Work to update the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s master plan continues and residents are invited attend a meeting to learn more about the plan and voice their thoughts on the airport’s future.

The meeting takes place Aug. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Bison Room. Residents planning to attend are asked to RSVP through this link. The draft master plan’s working papers can be found through this link. This project will update outdated recommendations made in the airport’s 2015 master plan. The airport previously hosted a master plan meeting in January.

The meeting aims to share updates about the process, along with a brief presentation to introduce residents to the process and schedule, as well as the work already completed and the draft plan. The plan will serve as a 20-year roadmap for the future of the airport and will recommend improvements to accommodate airport’s existing and future needs. An open house with the airport’s staff and the consultation team will take place after the presentation, allowing residents to ask questions and learn more about the airport and the master plan.

“The airport is committed to hearing the voices of our community as we map out the long-term future of the airport,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “Oftentimes, the services and connectivity sought by the community must be supported by infrastructure. This must also be coordinated alongside ongoing industry trends like aircraft upgauging and new entrants.”