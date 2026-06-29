Second Case of Measles in Wyoming Confirmed

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult in Teton County.

The public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

Cafe Court Pizzeria and Ranch House Restaurant, Colter Bay Village, Grand Teton National Park, 100 Colter Bay Village Road, Moran.

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June 17, 2026, Noon to 10 PM

June 18, 2026, Noon to 10 PM

Colter Bay Convenience Store, Grand Teton National Park, 1 Colter Bay Village Road, Moran.

June 20, 2026, 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM

Target Jackson Hole, 510 S Highway 89, Jackson.

June 25, 2026, 7:00 AM through 9:30 AM

“We are asking people who may have been exposed to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date and consider avoiding crowded public places and high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer with WDH.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. People who get sick with these symptoms should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead in non-emergency situations helps prevent additional exposures. The WDH said if you have symptoms of measles, stay home and avoid contact with others unless you are getting healthcare. Avoiding contact with babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems is especially important.

Monitoring for symptoms is critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The WDH said the MMR vaccine provides safe, highly effective, and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure that they and their children are up-to-date on MMR vaccines.

WDH posts measles case counts and exposure locations on its website.