Second Splash Pad Bid Request Approved

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is seeking another set of bids to build a splash pad at Century West Park.

The Council approved a request from the city’s parks and recreation department Tuesday evening. According to a letter from J.J. Syvrud, the department’s director, the new bid request only considers the construction and installation of the splash pad because the equipment has already been purchased. The new approach is expected to result in lower bids.

“We just basically separated it out a little bit better rather than combining the entire project in one bid,” Syvrud told the Council. “This contract will just handle the splash pad and the assembly of all the components inside of the pump house.”

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Syvrud said the city will handle some project components in house. He expects the new bids to be much lower than the previous $1.3 million bid the city received. The Council voted to reject the sole bid originally provided to the city during its Jan. 20 meeting as the bid exceeded the project’s budget.

“That last bid, there was a lot unknown, so I can see why it went really high,” Syvrud said.

The Council previously approved a proposal from Rain Drop, an Ohio-based business, to purchase splash pad equipment for $382,575.16 during the March 3 meeting. The city received a $743,849 American Rescue Plan Act grant last year to assist with the project following what Syvrud previously told SweetwaterNOW was a two-week window to apply for the grant.