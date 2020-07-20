Secret Ballots May Soon Be Gone in Rock Springs City Council Vacancy Voting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hear on second reading an ordinance that would eliminate secret balloting when filling ward vacancies at its regular meeting tomorrow night.

The measure gained attention after Ryan Greene was appointed by secret ballot to replace Glennise Wendorf in Ward III after Wendorf announced her resignation from to council earlier this year. Wendorff and her husband relocated from Rock Springs this summer.

Several councilors see the need for secret ballots in these occasions because it prevents outside influences from tipping a vote. But Mayor Tim Kaumo said the ordinance would create more transparency for the public in council business.

Public Hearings

The council will conduct two public hearings on Tuesday. The first will be to consider the application for a new restaurant liquor license at Pizza Hut on Gateway Blvd., while the second will be on an amendment to the Rock Springs Zoning Ordinance concerning “dining decks,” with intent to relocate these deck requirements to Chapter 6 of the

ordinances entitled “streets, alleys and sidewalks.”

New Business

New business highlights include:

Request from the Health Insurance Committee for permission to move forward with offering new plan options to employees participating in the City’s health insurance plan

Request from the Mayor’s Office for permission to provide notice of intent to be a party to the proceedings in the Ciner Expansion Project, in order to request impact assistance funding

Request from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA to allow open containers for malt beverages only during the Main Street Market hours from now through September

The council will conduct its regular meeting in the City Hall council chambers located at 212 D Street beginning at 7 pm.