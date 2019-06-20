Secure Your Photo Archive From Fotos by Jenni Before It’s Too Late!

After 20 years of providing services in Southwest Wyoming…Fotos by Jenni’s photo archives are SCARY!

Full archives mean no other images can be stored on them, but adding additional archive servers can create heat, space, and transfer issues. Instead of adding more servers, Fotos by Jenni is DELETING files to make room for new imagery!

If you have had portraits of any kind taken by Jenni Knezovich of Fotos by Jenni anytime between 2000 and 2015, your images are on the chopping block!

You can purchase them with the shared print release for your own safekeeping and future printing. The deleting process will begin September 1, which means you have this summer to obtain your digital files before they are deleted forever. In order to secure your files, you need to complete the following form: https://forms.gle/vbxWfw56uVhMDrfj8

A Fotos by Jenni employee will locate your files, confirm the session with you and send you a link for downloaded the files. Quick, easy, convenient — you can secure your files from your own home!

Jenni Knezovich and her staff look forward to continuing to provide services to you for years to come!

“It’s been an incredible couple of decades, and we aren’t going anywhere, we just need to make room for new clients; we get busier every year! I would never delete images without giving my clients the opportunity to secure them. We are so grateful our clients trust us with the safekeeping of their imagery.”

-Jenni Knezovich

If you have questions, please contact Talitha at Fotos by Jenni at 307-382-9900, email at jenni@fotosbyjenni.com, or contact them on Facebook at Fotos by Jenni.

