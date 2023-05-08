SEDC Celebrates Economic Development Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is celebrating May 8-12 as Economic Development Week. During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“As local and regional economies evolve, the role of economic developers and development organizations are crucial in energizing, preparing, and promoting local economic growth,” said IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2023 Economic Development Week will recognize, distinguish, and show appreciation for the innovation and leadership of our community leaders building an equitable, sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future. I hope communities everywhere will join us in celebrating the accomplishments and important work economic developers perform in their communities year-round.”

This year the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will be celebrating Economic Development week by doing a Social Media Campaign on its social media platforms. The campaign is called Setting the Stage for Growth & Expansion in Sweetwater County. The Coalition will be highlighting the work that economic developers and economic development organizations do, showcasing projects happening in Sweetwater County currently and in the future.

“We are excited to celebrate National Economic Development Week. National Economic Development Week is a great opportunity to celebrate success while also educating the community on the work that we are doing in Sweetwater County,” said Kayla McDonald Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.