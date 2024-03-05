SEDC Development Specialist Completes Professional Fundamentals Course

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition announces Kayla McDonald, the economic development specialist for the coalition, has successfully completed the Business Retention and Expansion International professional association’s fundamentals course. As a result of completing this course, McDonald earned certification from the organization as a business retention expansion coordinator.

The BRE Coordinator (BREC) certification is the entry-level certification designed for those with a working knowledge and application of BR&E (Business Retention & Expansion). Certifications run for three years before renewal is required. Certification holders are advertised through various platforms as certification recipients.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate Kayla McDonald, our economic development specialist in obtaining her business, retention, and expansion certification. Sweetwater County now has a certified expert who is capable, willing and able to help your business succeed. If your business is needing assistance with expansion, or locating state or local resources, Kayla and the rest of your Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition are here to help,” Mark Cowan, chairman of the SEDC Advisory Board said.

The BREI Fundamentals Course is designed to provide the participant with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement a business retention and expansion visitation program and improve the economic state of their community. BRE is an economic strategy that is recognized and utilized worldwide. The Fundamentals course covers the information to coordinate an effective BRE program through an intensive course that requires participants to demonstrate knowledge of various concepts necessary to effectively assist their communities in obtaining a higher quality of life for residents. A variety of visitation program types are covered, and each type is discussed with regard to its impact on community capacity building.

BREI is the leading professional association for business retention and expansion, a fundamental strategy for economic sustainability and growth. They represent professionals in the economic development field from across the globe in order to educate, train, and promote best practices for increasing economic activity and growth in both urban and rural areas. The organization promotes and trains economic developers through a variety of workshops and conferences focused on both individual as well as broad-based skills. BREI believes that economic development is a core need for any community. They are pleased to provide continuing education for professionals seeking to maintain certification and credentialing.