SEDC to Host Southwest Wyoming Growth & Expansion Panel

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) willbe hosting an opportunity for the residents of Sweetwater County to come learn about future proposed projects for Southwest Wyoming.

WHEN

October 5, 2023
6:30-8:00 PM

WHERE

Sweetwater County Court House
Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room

The purpose of the panel is to provide an introduction to several projects that have been announced in Southwest Wyoming. The goal for the panel is to educate the general public, business community, real estate professionals, and those that are in the education field. A discussion will take place regarding the needs, challenges and overall scope of the projects from the represented companies. Representatives from each project will be in attendance to answer questions and give updates on their project. Participants from the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

The following project’s companies will be represented:

TerraPower Wyoming
PacificSoda
Project West
Frontier Carbon Solutions LLC.
Carbon Capture Inc. (Project Bison)

A virtual option will be available on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information please visit the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition’s Website, Social Media Platforms, or contact
Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist at (307) 389-2089.

