SEDC’s McDonald Elected to 2nd Term as President of WEDA Board

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Economic Development Association (WEDA) recently announced the reelection of Kayla McDonald as president of its board of directors. This marks McDonald’s second term leading the organization.

“I am honored to continue serving as president of WEDA and to work alongside such a dedicated and talented group of professionals,” McDonald said. “Wyoming’s economic future is bright, and together, we will continue to create opportunities that benefit our communities and businesses.”

Kayla brings more than 11 years of experience in economic development and is the Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. As a member of the WEDA’s board of directors, she is committed to addressing key challenges and exploring innovative solutions to support Wyoming’s diverse economy.

Brett Kahler, executive director of WEDA, expressed his gratitude for McDonald’s willingness to serve in this role.

“We’re excited for Kayla to serve a second term at the helm of our organization. Her experience in economic development and connections across the state will continue enhancing the work that WEDA is able to perform in educating economic developers and advocating for sensible economic development policy in Wyoming.”